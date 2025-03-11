The defection of the former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from APC to SDP and Rivers political crisis dominated headlines today.

Punch reported the news under the headline “Defection to SDP: Presidency, APC knocks El-Rufai, dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu.”

“Intrigues as El-Rufai Dumps APC for SDP,” The Point reported.

“APC, SHEHU SANI TO EL-RUFAI: We aren’t losing sleep, party stronger without you,” the Blueprint reported on its cover page.

The internal dispute between APC party members in Rivers State also made headlines.

The Daily Times reported that “Rivers APC demands Fubara’s resignation within 48 hours.”

Amebo newspaper reported the crisis under the headline “RIVERS CRISIS: Resign or be impeached—Okocha-led Rivers APC to Fubara.”

Salient News reported, “Tinubu hosts Fubara, Wike, govs, others.”

The Guardian reported, “Opposition camp swells against Tinubu, as el-Rufa dumps APC for SDP.”

“Rivers crisis: We will emerge stronger despite all odds, says Fubara,” the Independent newspaper wrote.

Other headlines are; “Mixed reactions as NNPC ‘suspends’ crude for Naira deal,” Salient Times.

According to the Tribune, “Gunmen attack four Ondo communities, 20 feared killed.”

The Matrix reported “State Of Nation: Presidency Counters Catholic Bishops.”

“Oil loans disrupt Nigeria’s naira for crude deals,” Business Day wrote.

“Over 7 million businesses shut down in two years amid economic crisis – report,” Platform Times wrote.

