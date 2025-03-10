The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved 12 April for the party’s earlier postponed South-South zonal congress.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.
Mr Ologunagba said that NWC also approved the shifting of the South-West and North-Central zonal congresses from the earlier scheduled 22 March to 12 April.
He said that the zonal congresses would be held simultaneously in Port Harcourt for the South-South zone, Ibadan for the South-West zone and Jos for the North-Central zone.
The PDP spokesman said that executive officers and national ex-officio members for the respective zonal chapters would be elected at the congresses, in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.
He urged all aspirants, PDP leaders, stakeholders and members in the respective zones, INEC, security agencies and the media to note the dates for the zonal congresses and be guided accordingly.
(NAN)
