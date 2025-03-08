The Global Gender Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum presents a sobering reality: at the current pace of progress, it will take an astonishing 131 years to close the global gender equality gap. And when it comes to achieving economic parity between men and women, we’re looking at a staggering 169 years.

These timelines suggest that, for many of us, true gender equality might remain out of reach in our lifetime—unless we take deliberate, focused action to speed up the process.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day on 8 March 2025, it is critical to reflect on how we can contribute to accelerating change. It’s not enough to wait for progress to unfold slowly. We must actively engage in advancing women’s rights and gender equality.

Here are eight powerful ways we can accelerate action on gender equality:

Economic Independence: Build Your Own Financial Future

One of the most powerful ways to accelerate change is by ensuring financial independence. Women must not rely solely on a single source of income. Whether through entrepreneurship, career advancement, or investing in personal development, creating multiple streams of income empowers women to stand on their own feet and challenge systemic economic inequalities.

Financial Literacy: Know Your Worth and Manage Your Finances

Understanding your financial situation and making informed decisions is essential. Women need to be aware of their net worth, save diligently, and explore investment opportunities that help grow their wealth. Additionally, it’s crucial to negotiate for fair pay in the workplace. Women often undervalue their skills—empowerment begins with knowing and demanding what you’re worth.

Step Out & Speak Up: Take Leadership and Find Your Voice

Too often, women hesitate to apply for leadership roles or to voice their opinions in meetings. It’s time to change that. Women must embrace leadership positions and assert themselves with confidence. Your perspective is invaluable—share it, and don’t wait for someone to offer you a seat at the table. You have the ability to lead, so step forward and take action.

Be an Advocate: Push for Gender-Equitable Policies

Advocacy is key to long-term change. Support policies that promote gender equality in the workplace and beyond. Address issues like gender-based violence, workplace harassment, and bias wherever they appear. It is not enough to be passive bystanders—advocacy must be intentional and proactive to dismantle systemic barriers.

Mentor & Be Mentored: The Power of Supportive Relationships

Women’s progress is often propelled by the relationships they build. It’s important to both mentor those who are coming up behind you and seek mentorship from those who have already paved the way. Learning is a lifelong journey, and having someone guide you through challenges can make all the difference. Together, we rise higher when we share our knowledge and experiences.

Prioritize Self-Care: Protect Your Well-being

The journey toward empowerment is demanding. Women are often expected to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities, but it’s essential to put self-care first. Prioritize your mental, emotional, and physical health, and make time for regular self-assessments. Sustainable progress comes from maintaining your well-being and ensuring you can continue to show up at your best.

Create Safe Spaces: Foster Supportive Environments for Women

Safe, inclusive spaces where women can share experiences and support one another are vital for collective growth. By collaborating with women-focused organizations and creating opportunities for women to come together, we can drive impactful projects that advance gender equality. When women unite, their collective power becomes an unstoppable force for change.

Embrace Technology: Harness Digital Tools for Empowerment

Technology is shaping the future, and women must be at the forefront of it. Embrace digital tools, AI, and social media to stay organized, promote your personal brand, and amplify your voice. A strong digital presence not only helps you stay ahead in your career but also gives you a platform to advocate for the causes that matter to you.

The need for accelerated action on gender equality is urgent, and each of us has a role to play. By taking intentional, focused steps, we can fast-track progress and contribute to a world where women are truly equal in every sphere of life. As we commemorate International Women’s Day, let’s commit to driving change—not just by celebrating achievements but by actively shaping a more equitable future for all.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe is the executive director of Women In Business (WIMBIZ).

