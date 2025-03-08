President Bola Tinubu congratulates his longtime ally and friend, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on his 68th birthday.

Professor Osinbajo was vice president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.

President Tinubu notes that Osinbajo, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, worked harmoniously with President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good governance and critical infrastructural projects for the country.

President Tinubu recalls how Osinbajo proved his mettle when he briefly acted as President while President Buhari was on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Describing him as a close ally, friend, and brother, the President affirms that as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in his administration as Lagos governor, Prof. Osinbajo partnered with him to institute many political and judicial reforms in the state, using the instrumentality of the law.

President Tinubu acknowledges that Professor Osinbajo exercised his “democratic right and freedom” in 2023 when he contested alongside him for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The President remarks: “Professor Yemi Osinbajo will always remain my friend and associate. He served our country meritoriously as Vice President to that patriotic leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He made all of us in the All Progressives Congress proud by working collaboratively and harmoniously with the president without rancour.”

President Tinubu joins Professor Osinbajo’s family, particularly his wife Dolapo and children, friends, and associates, in wishing the erudite professor many more years of good health and a future filled with continued success and achievements.

Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

March 8, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

