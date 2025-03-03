The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that a total of 1,687,860 candidates have registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In its weekly bulletin, the Board noted that the registration figure was achieved over a span of 26 days, with just six days remaining before the registration deadline of 8 March 2025.

The registration exercise, which commenced on 3 February 2025, has seen a consistent increase in the number of applicants.

Meanwhile, the Board had earlier projected that about two million candidates would register for this year’s UTME, a figure consistent with previous years.

JAMB also published that there has been a prompt in disbursing payments to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres involved in the registration process. Within the first and fourth week, the board paid N1.2 billion as registration charges.

Breakdown of the registration

In the first week alone, JAMB stated that it registered 201,867 candidates, as reported in its weekly bulletin.

In the second week, 560,025 candidates were registered, 528,832 candidates registered in the third week, while by the fourth week, the cumulative number rose to 1,290,715 registered candidates.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

No extension of registration deadline

In a recent statement, JAMB reiterated that there would be no extension of the registration period beyond 8 March 2025.

The Board emphasised the importance of adhering to the established timeline to ensure the smooth execution of subsequent processes, including examinations, results management, and admissions exercises.

It added that prospective candidates who have not yet registered are to do so promptly to avoid last-minute challenges.

The board has also advised candidates to ensure they use accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for their registrations to avoid complications.

About UTME 2025

The 2025 UTME is scheduled to hold between 14 and 18 April 2025.

The Board had advised that candidates are to stay updated with information from official JAMB channels to ensure a smooth examination process.

Annually, JAMB registers an average of 1.5 million candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Last year, the Board recorded over 1.9 million candidates for the UTME, with 76 per cent of the candidates scoring below 200 of the 400 obtainable scores.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

