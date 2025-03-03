As 2025 unfolds, Nigerian artistes continue to shape the global music scene, with Afrobeats leading the charge. New data shows that Rema’s Baby (Is It a Crime), Odumodublvck’s Pity This Boy and Lawrence Oyor’s Favour are the year’s most-streamed Nigerian songs.
Their success reflects the genre’s unstoppable growth, with Rema pulling ahead by a wide margin. Beyond Afrobeats, Odumodublvck’s raw hip-hop energy and Lawrence Oyor’s uplifting gospel sound highlight the richness of Nigeria’s music landscape.
Streaming data, primarily sourced from Spotify, aligns with trends observed on platforms like Turntable Charts, though exact figures may vary slightly due to real-time updates.
These tracks aren’t just hits—they’re defining the soundtrack of the first quarter of 2025
|
Top Streamed Nigerian Songs of 2025 so far.
1. Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)” – 18.49 Million Streams
Rema, often hailed as the prince of Afrobeats, released “Baby (Is It a Crime)” on 7 February. The track is a smooth blend of Afrobeats and jazz, sampling Sade’s 1985 classic Is It a Crime. This release marks Rema’s first since receiving a Grammy nomination for his album HEIS in the just concluded ceremony. The song has skyrocketed in popularity, amassing 18.49 million streams and solidifying Rema’s position as one of the most listened-to Afrobeats artistes globally.
2. Odumodublvck– “Pity This Boy” – 10.20 Million Streams
Rising rap sensation, Odumodublvck continues his ascent with “Pity This Boy,” featuring Victony. Released on 7 February, the track has garnered 10.20 million streams. The rapper is off to a strong start in 2025, securing eight nominations at the 17th Headies Awards, including Next Rated.
3. Lawrence Oyor – “Favour” – 7.4 Million Streams
Gospel sensation Lawrence Oyor has made a significant impact with “Favour,” an uplifting track that has inspired millions. Released on 9 January, the song earned 7.4 million streams, proving faith-based music is firmly on the charts. And like Lawrence stated, ‘This song is travelling round the world.’
4. Kunmie – “Arike” – 6.25 Million Streams
Kunmie’s Arike, released on 15 February, has soared to 6.25 million streams, cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s promising young and fast-rising voices. The song is a heartfelt ballad infused with Yoruba influences, exploring themes of love and devotion.
5. Asake – “Why Love” – 4.57 Million Streams
Asake, known for his chart-topping hits, delivers yet another banger with “Why Love,” released on 11 February. The three-minute track has earned 4.57 million streams and features his trademark high-energy production and introspective storytelling.
6. Burna Boy – “Update” – 4.71 Million Streams
Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy returns with “Update,” a fiery track released on 19 February that has racked up 4.71 million streams. Known for his genre-blending prowess, Burna Boy infuses Afrofusion with dancehall elements in this release, offering fans a fresh take on his evolving sound.
7. Seyi Vibez – “Shaolin” – 4.39 Million Streams
Street-pop maestro Seyi Vibez continues his hot streak with “Shaolin,” released on 20 February. The track showcases his knack for crafting anthems that resonate with Nigeria’s youth, blending fuji and Afrobeat elements.
8. Teni – “Money” – 3.49 Million Streams
Teni, the “Makanaki” herself, dropped “Money” on 24 January, securing 3.49 million streams. The upbeat track celebrates financial independence with Teni’s playful yet powerful delivery.
READ ALSO:Tinubu celebrates Adeboye at 83
9. Shallipopi – “Laho” – 3.47 Million Streams
Shallipopi’s Laho, released on 21 February, has earned 3.47 million streams with its hypnotic beat and cool chorus. Known for his Benin-inspired sound, Shallipopi pays homage to his roots in this track, quickly gaining traction among fans of his unique style even before the release date. Fans are waiting for the music video release date.
10. Joblaq & Zinoleesky – “Jo Vibe Remix” – 3.23 Million Streams
The “Jo Vibe Remix” by Joblaq featuring Zinoleesky, released on 17 January, has notched 3.23 million streams. This collaboration amplifies the original track’s danceable vibe, with Zinoleesky’s smooth vocals adding a fresh layer.
11. Ayra Starr – “All The Love” – 3.02 Million Streams
Rounding out the list is Ayra Starr’s “All The Love,” released on 10 February, with 3.02 million streams. In the three-minute track, the Mavin princess delivers a soulful R&B-infused Afrobeats track that showcases her vocal prowess and emotional depth.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999