The police in Niger State have arrested three suspects allegedly trying to buy a six-month-old foetus for ritual purposes.
The police said the suspects offered a pregnant woman N30 million for her foetus.
The suspects, Martha Andrew, James Luka, and Johnson John, all residents of Minna, were arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on 17 February.
According to police reports, the pregnant woman, a resident of Rafin-Yashi, Minna, alerted the police about the strange proposal.
Officers promptly tracked the suspects and arrested them near a hotel along Eastern Bye-Pass in Minna.
The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects under interrogation revealed that they worked for a buyer they identified only as “Gbege'” who is currently at large.
“The suspects conspired among themselves and attempted to take a pregnant victim from the Rafin-Yashi area of Minna to one Gbege, who is presently at large.
“They lured the victim with a promise to pay her N30 million to terminate her six-month-old pregnancy for ritual purposes,” Mr Abiodun stated.
“The police have intensified efforts to track down and arrest Gbege, while the arrested suspects will soon be charged in court.”
The case has sparked outrage among residents, with many calling for stricter measures against ritual-related crimes.
The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.
