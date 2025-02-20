On Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said a fire broke out on the dry crude storage barge BESTAF5 at Cawthorne Channel 1, Rivers State.

The company said the fire outbreak occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. and spread to other barges but was successfully contained.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.

“At approximately 14:10 hours on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, a fire broke out on the dry crude storage barge BESTAF5 at Cawthorne Channel 1, Rivers State, spreading to other barges.

“Thanks to the swift response of our emergency teams and industry partners, the fire was successfully contained,” Mr Soneye said.

He said the incident did not impact flow station operations.

“Most importantly, there were no casualties, and all personnel were safe.

“NNPC Ltd prioritises safety and remains fully committed to environmental protection and operational integrity,” he added.

