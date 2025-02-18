On Monday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) announced the successful completion of its recruitment exercise.
The oil company said the exercise was conducted with “utmost fairness, transparency, and rigour.”
Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement on Monday night, said following the completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters.
“NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country. Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters,” Mr Soneye said.
The NNPC expressed sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process.
“We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited. We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company,” he said.
In July last year, the NNPC announced it was hiring talented and dedicated individuals into its system.
At the time, the company noted that the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments.
This is the first recruitment exercise since the company fully transformed into a limited company.
In July 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. This landmark event officially changed the oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company limited by shares.
The legal transition, based on the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), took effect July 1. The NNPC completed its incorporation in September 2021, weeks after Mr Buhari signed the PIA into law.
