On Wednesday, the Edo House of Assembly relieved all political appointees attached to members of the house of their appointment.
The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced their sack during the plenary in Benin.
Mr Agbebaku noted that the decision was taken collectively by the 24 members of the house, adding that the political appointees sacked would be paid their February salary.
He listed the appointees as special advisers (SAs) and senior special advisers (SSAs), among others.
The speaker said the members appointed the appointees upon assumption of the Eight Assembly in June 2023.
“I think it is two years now, and I think the house has graciously agreed that those sets of appointees, SAs and SSAs, should be relieved of their appointments today, 19 February.”
According to him, the assembly will meet to determine the next action.
“They will receive this month’s (February) salary,” he said.
(NAN)
