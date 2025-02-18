Reports of the Lagos State Assembly crisis made the headlines today, with the Leadership newspaper reporting that “Crisis rock Lagos Assembly, Osun LGAs.”
The Matrix reported the news under the headline, “LSHA Speakership Crisis: Outrage Trails DSS invasion of Lagos Assembly.”
The Guardian reported that “Lagos Assembly crisis worsens, reveals deeper cracks in state’s power dynamics.”
The Punch headline read, “Chaos, crisis in Lagos.”
|
News of violence erupting in Osun State also made headlines.
The Daily Times reported, “Osun Violence: Hold APC responsible, PDP tells IGP.”
Blueprint said, “Violence erupts in Osun, ex-council chair, 4 others killed.”
According to Salient Times, “Tension in Osun as sacked LG Chairmen resume duty.”
Vanguard said, “Osun LG crisis: 8 killed, scores injured as PDP, APC clash.”
Meanwhile, The Point reported that “Cardoso seeks stronger Nigeria-Middle East economic ties, highlights reforms.”
Daily Trust reported that “Saudi firm threatens to sue Hajj commission over ‘contract breach’.”
The Nation also said, “Inflation drops to 24.48% in expected NBS Jan. figures.”
“Aiyedatiwa tasks new LG bosses on performance, warns against excesses,” The Hope reported.
