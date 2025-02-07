The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said no explosion was recorded at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).
Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement on Friday night, made this known in reaction to a report alleging that there was an explosion at the refinery.
In its statement, NNPC Ltd said any reports suggesting otherwise are completely “false”.
“NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). Any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false,” Mr Soneye said.
|
He explained that on 25 January, operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.
He said these intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).
He added that the routine maintenance is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back in operation within the next few days.
“Despite ongoing interventions, over the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck load-out operations.
“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it completes these essential maintenance activities,” he said.
ALSO READ: Warri refinery now working at 60% capacity – Tinubu
The NNPC announced on 30 December that the refinery had been rehabilitated and had commenced production of petroleum products.
President Bola Tinubu also confirmed that the refinery was now working at 60 per cent capacity, adding that it was not producing petrol yet.
“WRPC will focus on producing and storing critical products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), AGO, and heavy and light Naphtha,” the president’s spokesperson wrote.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999