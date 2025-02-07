President Bola Tinubu, has extended warm felicitations to the veteran Nollywood actor, comedian, singer and scriptwriter, Nkem Owoh, as he marks his 70th birthday.

President Tinubu celebrates Mr Owoh’s impact on Nigeria’s entertainment industry and his legacy as one of its most beloved figures.

Popularly adored by fans as “Osuofia”—a name immortalised by his iconic role in the blockbuster comedy series Ikuku 1 and 2 and Osuofia in London — Mr Owoh has captivated audiences for decades with his wit and versatility.

As a trailblazer in Nollywood and TV drama, he has garnered numerous accolades, including the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2008 in the film Stronger Than Pain, cementing his status as a significant force in Nollywood’s golden era.

President Tinubu commended Mr Owoh’s dedication to storytelling, which has entertained millions and showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

“Today, we celebrate a true legend whose talent has brought joy to generations of Nigerians and Africans across the globe. Through his iconic roles, particularly as Osuofia, Mr Owoh has etched his name in the annals of our cultural history. He used laughter and creativity to reflect our society’s vibrancy and resilience.

‘His work has entertained and united communities through laughter and storytelling. I wish him continued health, happiness, and creative fulfilment in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I wish Mr Nkem Owoh a joyous 70th birthday celebration. May his infectious spirit continue to inspire the younger generation of entertainers, who already love creating “content” on social media.,” the president adds.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

February 7, 2025

