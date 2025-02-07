The Nigerian government has inaugurated the Technical Working Group (TWG) for AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM).

The development is part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against these life-threatening diseases.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, made this known in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Pate, a professor described it as a renewed commitment to integrating and coordinating health programmes and resources to combat AIDS, TB, and Malaria.

“The TWG will be co-chaired by Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), and Ntadom Godwin, Director of Public Health at the ministry,” he said.

He added that the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office would serve as the secretariat of the TWG, ensuring effective collaboration and oversight.

According to the minister, the formation of the TWG brings together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s health sector.

“Members include representatives from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCP),” he said.

Mr Pate explained that the TWG has been tasked with conducting an immediate analysis of ongoing programmes, and expenditure patterns, and identifying potential gaps in current interventions.

He said it would further develop a medium to long-term framework aimed at fostering a unified approach, or ‘One-Conversation,’ among key actors including development partners and CSOs.

The minister highlighted the importance of this integrated approach in optimising resources and improving health outcomes.

“The activation of the TWG is a critical step in ensuring that our efforts to combat AIDS, TB, and Malaria are not only efficient but also sustainable.”

He noted that by fostering collaboration across agencies and with partners, the government will create a more resilient health system that responds effectively to the needs of Nigerians.

In her remarks, the Co-Chairman of the TWG, Ms Ilori, highlighted the need for synergy in addressing public health challenges, noting that the integration of efforts would help reduce duplication and streamline interventions.

Also speaking, the Director of Public Health at the ministry, Mr Godwin, said the coordinated effort would also strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to meet global health targets, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TWG will begin its work with a comprehensive review of current programme areas and funding mechanisms, identifying opportunities for resource optimisation and addressing existing gaps.

The group will also engage with international partners and CSOs to align efforts and ensure that interventions are people-centred and impactful.

(NAN)

