Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has joined Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough on loan from La Liga club Sevilla until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old striker, who played a pivotal role in Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League last season, made the switch to Sevilla on a free transfer during the summer.

However, after registering three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish side, Iheanacho is set to return to English football, this time to bolster Middlesbrough’s push for Premier League promotion.

Middlesbrough will be counting on Iheanacho’s vast experience at the highest level.

The forward boasts an impressive record of 85 goals in over 300 career appearances, including 15 goals in 57 international matches for Nigeria.

He began his professional journey at Manchester City as an 18-year-old, where he won the League Cup before joining Leicester City in 2017.

Message from Spain

Sevilla announced the deal in an official statement, saying:

“An agreement has been reached with Middlesbrough FC for the loan of Kelechi Iheanacho until the end of the season. The Nigerian international, who signed in the summer from Leicester City, has played 11 games so far this season, scoring three goals. He will make a return to English football to the side currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League. The club would like to thank Iheanacho for his efforts in the first half of the season and wish him the best of luck at Middlesbrough.”

This move offers Iheanacho an opportunity to rediscover his scoring form and contribute to Middlesbrough’s campaign, as they aim to secure promotion to the top flight.

Middlesbrough’s Naija legacy

Middlesbrough have a notable history of Nigerian players donning their iconic red jersey over the years, contributing to the club’s successes in different eras.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni is arguably the most prominent Nigerian to play for Middlesbrough. The powerful striker joined the club in 2005 from Portsmouth and quickly established himself as a fan favorite with his goal-scoring prowess. Yakubu scored 25 goals in 73 appearances during his two-season stint.

Another Nigerian who left a mark at the Riverside Stadium is Chuba Akpom.

Though born in England, Akpom is keen on representing Nigeria internationally.

The forward joined Middlesbrough in 2020 and had an outstanding 2022/2023 season, where he emerged as the Championship’s top scorer, netting 28 goals and earning the league’s Player of the Season award.

Now, Iheanacho becomes the latest Nigerian to join Middlesbrough.

The striker, known for his sharp finishing and experience at top European clubs, has arrived on loan from Sevilla to bolster the club’s promotion push in the Championship.

