Four persons have been killed and 13 others injured in a road crash on the Agaie-Lapai road in Niger State.

The accident, which occurred on Monday near Al’Farma International School in Agaie Local Government Area, was a head-on collision involving three trailer trucks, one of which was transporting cattle.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incident, attributing it to wrongful overtaking.

According to the agency, two victims died on the spot, while two others died from their injuries at the hospital, adding that about 15 cows and more than 20 goats also died.

As of the time of filing this report, the 13 injured persons were receiving treatment at the Agaie General Hospital. NSEMA’s desk officer in Agaie, along with local volunteers, coordinated rescue operations at the scene.

The Agaie-Lapai road is a key transportation route in Niger State, frequently used by heavy duty vehicles, livestock transporters, and commuters.

However, it is notorious for accidents, often linked to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and failure to adhere to traffic regulations.

Frequent road crashes

The frequency of fatal crashes in the state in recent months prompted calls for stricter enforcement of road safety measures.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and NSEMA have repeatedly warned against wrongful overtaking and overloading, which are common causes of accidents on highways in the region.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially on highways with high traffic volume and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, emergency responders continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to victims and their families.

The most recent accident on the Agaie-Lapai road occurred on January 27, when a fuel tanker travelling from Lagos to Kaduna lost control due to a burst front tire near the Kusogbogi area of Agaie.

The tanker crashed into a drainage and caught fire, resulting in injuries to the driver and conductor, who were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. No fatalities were reported in this incident.

Prior to this, a significant accident took place on September 8, 2024, along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai road. In that incident, a petrol tanker collided head-on with a truck carrying cattle, leading to an explosion that claimed the lives of at least 48 people and over 50 cattle.

These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns on the Agaie-Lapai road, underscoring the need for improved road maintenance and stricter adherence to traffic regulations to prevent future tragedies.

