Reports of the ongoing PDP party crisis have continued to make headlines, with The Times newspaper reporting today that “Anyanwu threatens PDP Gov’s with violence.”
The Vanguard also reported the same news under the headline, “Anyanwu blows hot, says he will resist move to remove him as national scribe, petitions IGP.”
The Punch newspaper reported, “Wike’s allies vow to resist PDP governors’ choice.”
|
The Sun newspaper said, “PDP scribe tussle: Anyanwu fights on, petitions IGP.”
It also reported that Nigerian “pensioners in pains as hardship worsens.”
On its cover page, the Times reported, “How TETfund spent N1.838 trillion tertiary education in 13 years.”
Vanguard also reported that “Amid US immigrants’ deported in handcuffs, FG prepares to receive Nigerian deportees.”
It also said, “Tankers of death: catastrophic fire kills 3,445.”
Meanwhile, a Business Day headline said, “The billionaire factor: How business moguls’ election sponsorship undermines democracy.”
Other major headlines include: “Plateau: Bandits kill family of five in fresh attack,” according to Tribune.
“Half-truths, many lies: Fact-checking Kemi Badenoch,” Punch reported.
“Proof of strong liquidity: commercial, merchant banks deposit N9.39tn with CBN in one month,” This Day reported.
The Independent newspaper also reported, “More Nigerians rise against negotiation with terrorists.”
“Distrust, murmur, trouble, luxurious benefits for retired generals, others,” a headline on the Tabloid newspaper read.
The paper also reported that “Guard in police net for stealing employer’s
property.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999