Reports of the ongoing PDP party crisis have continued to make headlines, with The Times newspaper reporting today that “Anyanwu threatens PDP Gov’s with violence.”

The Vanguard also reported the same news under the headline, “Anyanwu blows hot, says he will resist move to remove him as national scribe, petitions IGP.”

The Punch newspaper reported, “Wike’s allies vow to resist PDP governors’ choice.”

The Sun newspaper said, “PDP scribe tussle: Anyanwu fights on, petitions IGP.”

It also reported that Nigerian “pensioners in pains as hardship worsens.”

On its cover page, the Times reported, “How TETfund spent N1.838 trillion tertiary education in 13 years.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Vanguard also reported that “Amid US immigrants’ deported in handcuffs, FG prepares to receive Nigerian deportees.”

It also said, “Tankers of death: catastrophic fire kills 3,445.”

Meanwhile, a Business Day headline said, “The billionaire factor: How business moguls’ election sponsorship undermines democracy.”

Other major headlines include: “Plateau: Bandits kill family of five in fresh attack,” according to Tribune.

“Half-truths, many lies: Fact-checking Kemi Badenoch,” Punch reported.

“Proof of strong liquidity: commercial, merchant banks deposit N9.39tn with CBN in one month,” This Day reported.

The Independent newspaper also reported, “More Nigerians rise against negotiation with terrorists.”

“Distrust, murmur, trouble, luxurious benefits for retired generals, others,” a headline on the Tabloid newspaper read.

The paper also reported that “Guard in police net for stealing employer’s

property.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

