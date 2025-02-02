The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 59-year-old businessman, Chijioke Igbokwe, for ingesting 81 pellets of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja

Mr Babafemi said the suspect had undergone surgery, exploratory laparotomy, to let out 57 out of 81 pellets of cocaine stuck in his stomach.

This, he said, was after seven days of ingesting the illicit substance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said that operatives of the NDLEA arrested Mr Igbokwe at the arrival hall of the MMIA during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday, 26 January.

He added that the suspect, who was promptly taken for a body scan, which revealed illicit drugs in his system, was soon after taken into NDLEA custody for excretion observation.

According to Mr Babafemi, investigation revealed that Mr Igbokwe who claims to be into cloth business at Arena, Oshodi area of Lagos, departed Lagos on 22 January to Addis Ababa.

This, he said, was where he ingested the 81 wraps of cocaine the following day, 23 January and boarded a flight to Beirut, Lebanon, to deliver the illicit consignment for a fee of $3,000.

“Upon his arrival in Beirut, he said he was refused entry because he had less than $2,000, the amount required to grant him entry.

“He was then deported to Addis Ababa where he attempted excreting the illicit drugs but could not.

“He thereafter proceeded to Lagos on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the consignment in his bowel. He was, however, arrested upon his arrival at the Lagos airport by NDLEA officers on Jan. 26.

“After five days under excretion observation, he could only expel 24 pellets following initial medical intervention at the Agency’s medical facility and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

“With the clock ticking for him and the complication of other underlying medical conditions, the suspect was eventually admitted to the tertiary facility.

“This was where he had to undergo exploratory laparotomy to extract the remaining 57 wraps of cocaine stuck in his stomach after his wife and brother endorsed the necessary consent forms on Thursday, Jan. 30.

“In all, a total of 81 pellets of the Class A drug with a gross weight of 1.943 kilograms were recovered from his stomach,” he said.

Mr Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the MMIA strategic command for their vigilance and professionalism in handling Chijioke Igbokwe’s case

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, warned those involved in the illicit drug trade that they’re not only destroying the lives of others but equally putting their own lives at great risk.

(NAN)

