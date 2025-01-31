President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abba Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The appointment, effective from 23 January 2025, is for an initial term of four years.

Mr Aliyu has been acting as the agency’s managing director since March 2024 until his appointment.

He has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors. He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Previously, he was head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project; General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research, and Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET).

President Tinubu anticipates that Mr Aliyu will leverage his extensive expertise to further the REA’s mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power and contributing to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy and power.

Bayo Onanuga

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

January 31, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

