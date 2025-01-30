The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday promised to review the complaints regarding the public auction of forfeited vehicles.

The auction, conducted online by accredited auctioneers on behalf of the commission was characterised by technical glitches like the inability to access the auctioneer’s website and outrageous bid prices.

The EFCC’s acknowledged the complaints in a press statement on Thursday.

“Relevant departments of the commission monitored the exercise and can confirm that there were glitches. This observation was communicated to the auctioneers for remedial action,” the statement read in part.

The anti-graft agency noted that the glitches could be due to the overwhelming number of participants on the auctioneer’s website, while stressing that it was not an excuse.

“Without making excuses for the auctioneers, it is possible that the sheer number of participants in the exercise (over 4 million) perhaps stretched the carrying capacity of the online facilities of the auctioneers, while unstable internet service in parts of the country exacerbated the challenge,” the statement said.

While expressing disappointment over the complaints, the commission explained that it could not intervene in the process while it was ongoing. It cited the delegation of the process to licensed auctioneers by the the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 and the Public Procurement Act, 2007 as the reason it is unable to intervene.

Emphasising its commitment to transparency, the EFCC said it is awaiting a formal report from the auctioneers, while promising to review genuine complaints to ensure a fair process.

“The commission’s only interest in the public auction is to ensure that the assets are disposed of in the most transparent manner and the nation gets value for the assets. This cannot be compromised under any circumstance,” EFCC stated.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported EFCC’s invitation to the public to participate in an online bidding process of 891 forfeited cars between 20 and 27 January.

The vehicles listed for auction included Lexus Panamera Porsche, Crosstour, Mercedes Benz, and Venza located in Abuja, Benin, Sokoto, Uyo, Lagos, Kaduna, Ilorin, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Kano, and Ibadan.

Following participants’ reports of irregularities in the bidding process, the EFCC faced backlash and allegations of cheating.

Bidders complained of their winnings disappearing from the auction sites and exorbitant prices resulting in numerous withdrawals from the auction.

