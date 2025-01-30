The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has raised concerns over the growing strain on health systems across the continent due to funding shortfalls, insecurity, and recurring disease outbreaks.

The Director-General of Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya disclosed this on Thursday during the Mpox weekly briefing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a global public health emergency in August 2024, for the second time in two years.

This is following the spread of a new variant of the viral infection from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to neighbouring countries.

Mr Kaseya highlighted the impact of a recent 90-day pause on US foreign assistance, compounding ongoing challenges in DRC, where conflict in Goma had escalated alongside suspected Ebola cases, Mpox, and cholera outbreaks.

“This week started with an open war in Goma. This week also started with suspected Ebola cases in DRC and ongoing Mpox and cholera outbreaks,” he said.

“It’s one of the weeks we don’t like at Africa CDC because in addition to that, we have a humanitarian crisis. But it’s also why we exist—to show our member states and our populations that we will do everything possible to support them.”

He stated that although the US pledged $1.1 billion for health support, only 60 per cent of the promised Mpox funding had been disbursed, leaving a substantial 40 per cent shortfall.

He said that the agency welcomed an exemption granted for continued financial support but emphasised the urgent need for Africa to reduce its dependence on foreign assistance.

“We are entering a new era where we will see a definite decrease in foreign assistance to Africa. It means we, as Africans, must take ownership of our health systems, which includes strengthening local manufacturing and digitising healthcare systems,” he said.

To address sustainable health financing, he disclosed that Africa CDC would be convening a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa on 14 February, initiated by President Paul Kagame, where African Heads of State would discuss strategies to mobilise domestic resources for healthcare.

He revealed that the ongoing crisis in the DRC had significantly disrupted disease surveillance and response efforts. While acknowledging gaps in information regarding vaccine distribution to Goma, mortality and morbidity estimates, and the full scope of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda, he assured that Africa CDC remains dedicated to delivering timely updates.

Mr Kaseya emphasised that Africa CDC is committed to transparency in its operations, ensuring clear communication about challenges and progress.

“This is the change we are bringing to Africa—better communication, more transparency, and a stronger push for domestic resource mobilisation,” he said.

Despite the significant challenges, he affirmed that Africa CDC remains committed to strengthening Africa’s health systems, enhancing disease surveillance, and securing sustainable funding.

(NAN)

