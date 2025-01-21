The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has lauded the exceptional quality of work on the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti, hailing its runway as truly world-class.

Arriving at the airport at 5:15 p.m. on Monday to a ceremonial water salute, Mr Keyamo emphasised the facility’s significance, stating his visit was a critical fact-finding mission.

On arrival, he told journalists that the airport was ready and that virtually all the facilities needed for a standard airport had been provided.

The minister said the delay in commencing commercial flight operations at the airport is to allow for non-scheduled flights, which is the standard procedure worldwide.

Mr Keyamo said the agro-allied airport had been on the Ministry of Aviation’s radar for a long time, and it was time it commenced operation.

“Well, I am here on a fact-finding mission. The Ekiti Agro-Allied Airport has been on our radar for a long time, and we felt it was time for us to start operations here.

“What we have approved for now is for the first six months for us to conduct non-scheduled flights. In other words, we will not have big commercial airlines coming in with plenty of passengers now, but it is ready for the private jets to come in now to test the facilities here.

“It’s not because it is not ready, but that is actually the standard procedure all over the world that you start with non-scheduled flights and test the facilities before bringing a lot of passengers here.

“I can see that the aeronautical side is absolutely ready; the aeronautical side is where you have a runway, and I am sure you have seen the quality of the runway. This quality of the runway you see here can be compared to any runway in the world,” Mr Keyamo added.

The Aviation Minister said the airport is long overdue, considering the huge agribusiness in Ekiti State. He also expressed optimism that the airport would compete favourably with similar airports worldwide.

READ ALSO: NAMA begins calibration of landing equipment at Ekiti Airport

The minister was received at the airport by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Oyeniyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Transport, Kolawole Ajobiewe; Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun; Special Adviser Media, Yinka Oyebode; and Technical Adviser to the Governor on Airport Project, AVM Sunday Makinde (rtd), among others.

The visit comes a week after the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) began calibrating the airport’s landing equipment.

