Ekiti’s Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport is one step closer to commercial operation.
On Friday, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) began calibrating the landing system, just a month after receiving approval for non-scheduled flights.
The calibration aircraft that conveyed the NAMA officials touched down on the runway of the airport at exactly 4:13 p.m. when the exercise commenced.
Calibration, in the air system industry, is a process that allows the safety of air navigation by conducting regular flight inspection, calibration of test equipment systems, and surveillance of the airspace system.
It is also part of the final stages of ensuring the facility meets global aviation standards for safe and efficient operations.
At the airport to receive the NAMA team was the technical adviser to the Governor on Airport Project AVM Sunday Makinde; Commissioners for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun; Environment, Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe; Transport, Kolawole Akobiewe; Special Adviser to the Governor on media and strategy, Yinka Oyebode; among others.
Briefing journalists at the airport, Mr Makinde said the landing of the calibrator aircraft and the calibration exercise by NAMA officials was a major step in the final approval for commercial operations at the airport.
According to him, the exercise was to assess and fine-tune the navigational equipment installed at the airport, which include, instrument landing systems, communication radios, and other essential equipment required for safe and efficient operations.
Expressing his delight at the progress of the airport, Mr Makinde explained that the airport was fully ready for commercial operation, adding that it could accommodate any type of aircraft.
“What’s happening here today is actually a working flight operation. This plane is a calibration plane from NAMA. Basically, what they came for is just to ensure that our systems, especially our navigations, are able to pick up any frequency of any aircraft coming to Ekiti and also check out communication systems. The Ekiti Agro Cargo International Airport is fully ready,” he assured.
In his remarks, Mr Olatubosun explained that with a series of inspections by relevant regulatory aviation agencies and certifications, the airport is ready for a smooth take-off.
Describing the development as a dream come true, Mr Olatubosun said the airport would open new doors for investment, tourism, and economic growth in the state as well as facilitate business, attract investors, and make life easier for the people.
While assuring that the development would boost the socio-economic and industrial development of the state, the information commissioner said the completion of the airport is a testament to Governor Oyebanji‘s commitment to the transformation of the state’s economy and a willingness to establish it as a hub for both local and international connectivity.
