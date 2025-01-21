At least seven traders were confirmed killed in an armed robbery incident that occurred on Monday at Ngalda Market in the Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The police said three of the attackers were killed by the traders, and a prime suspect in the robbery incident was arrested.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement to reporters, said the traders had resisted the attackers, mobilised, and killed three of them.

Mr Abdulkarim said the group of six armed robbers, led by one Datti Alhaji-Dadji of Ngalda town, attacked three shops at the market.

“The incident resulted in seven fatalities and eleven injuries. The robbers made off with approximately sixteen million five hundred thousand naira.

“In response, the people of Ngalda Town mobilised and killed three of the robbers, while three others escaped with injuries.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led a team of patrol officers to Alhaji Dadji’s house, where they recovered a locally made pistol with three cartridges.

“Alhaji Dadji was arrested and is currently in police custody, facing interrogation as the investigation unfolds”, the police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson added that the victims and corpses were evacuated to the General Hospital Fika for medical treatment and autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and called for calm.

“He tasked personnel to arrest fleeing syndicate members and urged the public to assist the command with credible information.

“The Command commiserates with the victims’ families and assures that the criminals will face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Abdulkarim said.

