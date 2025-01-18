The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has announced plans to review the 2003 Child Rights Act (CRA) to strengthen response towards child protection and development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Najaatu Alwan-Hassan, after a visit to an orphanage in Gwagwalada area council, FCT on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CRA 2003 is a Nigerian law that guarantees the protection of the rights of children.

It is based on international treaties and conventions, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the statement, the process is gaining momentum, as the visit was a directive by the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to give first-hand knowledge in the review protocols.

“I can assure you that we are 100 per cent committed to ensuring that we do the necessary review for the legal instrument, so that we are well protected,” she said.

The minister added that the maiden visit is a nationwide commitment from Mr President, which the FCT happens to be the Pilot state for everything that will be done.

“We are reviewing even adoption protocols, orphanages certification, because there is need for absolute protection and zero tolerance of any abuse on its citizenry,” she said.

The minister commended stakeholders in the social development sector for their roles, adding that the overall benefit is to strengthen response to social protection.

She further acknowledged the media as partners in progress, particularly in the area of sensitisation and advocacy in order to achieve the level of protection needed for the citizens of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Women Affairs, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said the directive from the first lady is a call for action.

“We are simply here in line with our call to action, to present the FCT as a project pilot location for the enactment.

“There are 91 orphanages and we are doing a full review with the traditional rulership and the whole architecture,” she said.

She added that the ministry of women affairs is the first platform of reference for the intervention of every child, leaving no child behind and leaving no institution representation of child welfare behind in putting together the intervention.

(NAN)

