The police in Anambra State have arrested three suspected car thieves in the state.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Enugu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson said police operatives from the Special Anti-Cultism Squad arrested the suspects after intercepting them in a Lexus 330 SUV without a number plate at a junction in Awka.
He gave the names of the suspects as Ifesinachi Okonwko, 22, Chisom Okafor, 20 and Oderah Ebenezer, 20 – all males.
“During interrogation by the operatives, the suspects respectively confessed to having stolen the car at Isuaniocha Village, Awka North and are members of the same criminal gang terrorising innocent citizens in Awka,” he said.
Mr Ikenga said the police operatives subsequently recovered the SUV used by the suspects which was believed to be a stolen vehicle.
The spokesperson said because of the recovery, the State Police Command has extended an invitation to anyone looking for their vehicle which matches the recovered SUV.
He added that those looking for their missing vehicle should visit his office in Awka with valid proof or evidence of ownership for verification and possible collection.
