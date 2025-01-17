The Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu endured another heartbreak on Thursday night as Southampton fell 3-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Despite a spirited display that saw Southampton take the lead, a late surge from Amad Diallo shattered their hopes, leaving the Saints empty-handed and rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just six points from 21 matches.
Aribo featured prominently for Southampton, playing for 73 minutes before being substituted, while Paul Onuachu joined the fray 10 minutes later.
Unfortunately, their combined efforts could not prevent yet another frustrating loss for the struggling Saints.
Southampton started the game brightly, showing attacking intent despite their well-documented struggles in front of goal this season.
Andre Onana, however, was in inspired form for Manchester United, producing a series of outstanding saves to deny the visitors.
Kamaldeen Sulemana’s curling effort was tipped wide, and Onana followed that up with a stunning double save to deny Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes from close range.
The visitors eventually found a breakthrough late in the first half.
A well-delivered corner from the left was diverted into United’s net by Manuel Ugarte, giving Southampton a deserved lead going into the break.
Second half
In the second half, Manchester United pushed desperately for an equaliser, but their finishing left much to be desired.
As the game entered its final stages, United’s persistence paid off, with Amad Diallo stepping into the spotlight.
The Ivorian leveled the score in the 82nd minute, capitalising on a deflected shot that fell into his path, and he clinically dispatched the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.
Just minutes later, Christian Eriksen’s perfectly weighted pass split the Southampton defence, allowing Diallo to produce a composed finish to put United in front.
Diallo was not done yet. In the dying moments of stoppage time, he capitalised on a defensive lapse by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, stealing possession and slotting into an empty net to complete his hat-trick.
This remarkable performance etched Diallo’s name into the history books.
At just 22 years and 189 days old, he became the youngest Manchester United player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Wayne Rooney in 2006.
His late flurry of goals also made him only the third player in Premier League history to score three or more goals in the final 10 minutes of a match, joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wayne Rooney in that exclusive club.
For Southampton, the defeat was another painful chapter in a difficult season.
Despite leaving Old Trafford with points in their previous two visits, they were unable to repeat the feat.
