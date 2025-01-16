Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved a N150 million donation as a welfare package for the widows of fallen soldiers in the state.
Mr Eno announced the donation on Wednesday in Uyo during the laying of wreath ceremony to round up the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
The governor also announced a donation of N100 million to widows of departed police officers in the state.
He said that the Akwa Ibom State government would continue to celebrate and honour the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.
“In 2024, I announced a donation of N100 million to assist the widows dealing with the pain associated with the loss of their husbands and breadwinners.
“We will continue to intentionally do all we can to assist them as well as the Nigerian Legionnaire,” Mr Eno said.
Mr Eno also directed the Ministry for Women Affairs to collaborate with the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs to absorb widows of fallen heroes in all local government areas empowerment programmes.
The governor, who paid tribute to the fallen heroes, commended the men and officers of the Nigerian armed forces for their patriotic zeal, gallantry, and bravery in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.
(NAN)
