OKOBI is a great way to empower people and create lasting change. For example, starting a palm oil trading business might only require N2 million and could employ ten people. With N3 million to N5 million (around $3,000 at today’s exchange rate), the possibilities grow even further. Some philanthropists are already moving away from short-term giveaways and instead focusing on building small factories and businesses in their communities. These efforts are worth celebrating and emulating.

In every society, elites exist in various forms. Many live outside their home state but still want to make their presence felt back home. For some, being an elite means having influence — leading people and shaping their thoughts through gifts and connections. This is often what it takes to be considered a “big man” or “big woman.”

Philanthropy, however, is not always about pure intentions. Sometimes, it’s a way to feel important or gain recognition. This is why people often choose easy, visible actions that bring quick praise, even if they don’t truly help those they aim to support. Genuine charity, on the other hand, often goes unnoticed. It’s more challenging but can make a more significant difference, like the biblical principle of giving without letting one hand know what the other is doing (Matthew 6:3–4).

In many communities, poverty and hardship have grown beyond what people ever imagined. To help, the first reaction is often to hand out money or gifts, also known as palliatives. These temporary solutions feed people today but leave them hungry again tomorrow. Palliatives don’t solve the underlying problems; they’re just short-term fixes.

The downside of this approach is that it creates dependency. When people are always given things, they lose the chance to learn how to do things for themselves. In other words, palliatives give people fish instead of teaching them how to fish. While well-intentioned, this approach doesn’t lead to lasting solutions.

A better approach is to teach people how to fish. This is where elites can make a real difference. Instead of handing out gifts, they can empower others with skills and resources to become self-reliant. The Imo State government’s One Kindred One Business Initiative (OKOBI) is a perfect example of this idea. OKOBI encourages group entrepreneurship to create jobs and sustainably improve people’s lives.

Why is a programme like OKOBI necessary?

In Imo State, it’s hard to name even ten companies that employ more than 250 people. Finding five such companies would be a challenge. This shows that the state’s economy mainly comprises tiny businesses. From a distance, the situation might not look so dire, but when I started working as the Chief Economic Adviser to the Imo State Government in 2022, I was surprised to see how limited the job market really was.

Imo State has a population of 5.5 million people, and about three million are in the labour market. Sadly, about half of these people are unemployed. This high unemployment rate has serious consequences for society, contributing to many problems that the state faces today.

Some people suggest that attracting foreign investors is the solution. While this is a good idea in the long term, it’s not realistic in the short term. To fix unemployment quickly, the government would need to bring in 100 investors, each hiring 15,000 people, or 1,000 investors, each hiring 1,500. This is nearly impossible in the short term for an economy dominated by small businesses.

The government has launched programmes to create jobs and opportunities to tackle unemployment. One is the Skill-up Imo programme, which aims to train 300,000 people in digital skills. The goal is to help them start their businesses or work remotely for companies anywhere in the world. The digital economy offers enormous opportunities, and the government wants people in Imo State to take advantage of them. Even if each trainee helps just two other people, this programme could positively impact 900,000 people.

However, not everyone will go into digital work, no matter how promising it is. This is where OKOBI comes in. The programme helps people start businesses in farming, services, or manufacturing. So far, 350 businesses with over 7,000 members have been created through OKOBI. It’s possible to grow this number to 20,000 businesses, each employing 15 to 20 people, in the short term. That’s why every community in Imo State is encouraged to create businesses through this initiative.

OKOBI businesses must be formally registered, based in Imo State, and focused on creating jobs. These are not meant to be subsistence businesses — they should be appropriately managed and profitable. Elites can play a key role here by providing financial support. But money isn’t the only thing that matters. Mentorship and using their social connections to support these businesses are just as important.

If you want to learn more about OKOBI or how to start a group business in your community, contact the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the Imo State Government. You can call +234-911-436-0076, send a WhatsApp message to +234-901-158-9113, or email tiesnetworks@gmail.com. They’re ready to guide and support your ideas.

Kenneth Amaeshi is a public philosopher and political economist from Imo State, Nigeria. He is currently a professor of sustainable finance at the European University Institute, Florence, Italy. He also holds a chair in business and sustainable development at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom. He tweets @kenamaeshi

