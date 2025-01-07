President Bola Tinubu has called for close collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and insurgency.

Mr Tinubu made the call in a speech delivered on Tuesday at the inauguration of President John Mahama of Ghana at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria’s president, who was the special guest of honour, praised the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, stating that the two nations must work together to address the challenges confronting them.

He assured Mr Mahama that Nigeria’s support is available at anytime.

“I am confident that the new government under the leadership of President Mahama will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared progress and prosperity for the people of our two nations.

“I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress. Your ascension will also mark an invigorating momentum in pursuing subregional integration and development.

“With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing problems: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other issues hampering our progress,” he said.

Mr Tinubu, who is also the chairman of the ECOWAS , commended Ghana for its peaceful transition, adding that critics of Africa should take note of the progress being made by countries like Nigeria and Ghana.

Mr Mahama won the 7 December presidential election by defeating the incumbent, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, campaigning on the promise of fixing the economy.

He also promised to address the issue of illegal mining in the country.

Nigeria and Ghana face similar economic challenges, such as inflation and the devaluation of their respective currencies. Economic issues are also believed to be driving discontent against democratic governments across the West African region.

In recent years, countries such as Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have witnessed military interventions backed by popular support. ECOWAS’ use of economic sanctions has failed to bring the military juntas in line; instead, these nations have withdrawn from the regional bloc.

Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with Ghana

Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with Ghana has fluctuated over the past 60 years.

During the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, relations between the two countries deteriorated due to Nigeria’s border closure policy.

The Seme-Krake border was closed in August 2019. Following that action, Ghanaian authorities began enforcing the $1 million capital requirement for trading enterprises owned by non-Ghanaians. The policy reportedly led to the closure of about 300 shops belonging to Nigerians.

Additionally, the Nigerian Mission’s property located at 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street in Accra was demolished.

However, President Tinubu appears to have departed from his predecessor’s diplomatic approach. His slogan has emphasised that Nigeria is open for business with the world.

Mr Tinubu’s personal relationship with Mr Mahama may also play a significant role in improving ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

Mr Mahama was in Abuja on 17 December to visit the Nigeria’s president after his victory at the poll.

Interestingly, during his inaugural speech, Mr Mahama mistakenly referred to Mr Tinubu as the “President of the Federal Republic of Ghana.”

Some of the guests at the inauguration include President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, and former President Allen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

Also present at the event were Nigeria’s former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former German President Christian Wolfe.

