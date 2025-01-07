Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) has announced an upward review of electricity tariffs for its customers.

The upward review takes effect from 1 January the company disclosed in a statement signed by its management posted on its official X handle.

Last December, the company began moves for an upward review of electricity tariff with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

At the time, the company said its current tariff was no longer sustainable and was affecting its ability to provide efficient and reliable electricity supply to its customers, noting that the cost of generating and distributing electricity had increased significantly due to the changes in macroeconomic parameters in the country.

Upward review

In its statement Tuesday, the company said it received an approval order from NERC for an adjustment of electricity tariffs.

According to the company, customers in band A-Non MD, A-MD1 and A-MD2 will now pay N219.70/kWh, N236.41/kWh and N241.44/kWh respectively.

For customers in band B-Non MD, B-MD1 and B-MD2 will now pay N210.46/kWh, N229.56/kWh and N234.07/kWh respectively.

Also, band C-Non MD, C-MD1 and C-MD2 customers will now pay N180.77/kWh, N203.89/kWh and N205.69/kWh respectively.

Band D-Non MD, D-MD1 and D-MD2, E-Non MD, E-MD1 and E-MD2 customers will pay N145.87/kWh, N160.96/kWh and N160.96/kWh respectively.

“Dear valued customer, welcome to 2025. Our team members wish you all a happy and successful New Year.

“We also wish to inform you that we have recently received an approval order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for an adjustment of electricity tariffs, effective 1 January 2025.

“This adjustment will enable us to cushion the effects of recent macroeconomic developments in Nigeria on our ability to continue to deliver a high quality of service to our customers in compliance with regulatory standards,” the statement said.

It explained that the order also followed recent public consultations held in late 2024 during the customers’ forum.

“Kindly contact our dedicated customer care team for inquiry and support. Thank you for your support and understanding,” it said.

In April 2024, NERC announced a hike in electricity tariffs for Band A customers, noting that they enjoy an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours, although supply has been poor in some locations.

The policy allowed distribution companies (DisCos) to raise electricity prices to N225 per kilowatt-hour from N68, in return for guaranteeing 20 hours of electricity supply per day.

However, the decision attracted criticism among Nigerians.

On 30 April 2024, the House of Representatives urged NERC to suspend the tariff hike pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Following the resolution by the House, DisCos, on 6 May 2024, announced tariff reduction. Announcing the reduction at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A would pay N206.80/kwh from N225/kwh.

Last July, the DisCos proceeded with another hike and even upgraded more customers into the Band A category. Announcing the upward review at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A were expected to pay N209.5/kwh from N206.80/kwh.

