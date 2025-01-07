The Nigerian Army says its troops have shot dead two suspects accused of killing four soldiers on protection duty in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Danjuma Danjuma, the Nigerian Army 6 Division spokesperson in Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He revealed that the unidentified gang members were shot dead by troops of the 5 Battalion during a raid on their hideout in Kalaogbokolo, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The gang killed four soldiers and abducted two Korean expatriates working for Daewoo Nigeria Limited on 12 December 2023.

“Two of the gang members were apprehended during the operation but were neutralised after attempting to escape into the bush following a lengthy chase by the soldiers,” he stated.

Mr Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel, explained that the suspects were captured following credible intelligence that revealed their return to the community from their hideouts.

He said that troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a Fabrique National rifle, and a pump action shotgun.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other items seized included two locally made rifles, three AK-47 magazines, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates that, regardless of how long it takes, criminals involved in such heinous acts will face severe consequences for their actions.

“We assure citizens of the division’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and we encourage them to continue providing actionable intelligence on the activities of criminal gangs,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

