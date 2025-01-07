The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has disbanded the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit over alleged unprofessional conduct and incivility towards members of the public.
A statement from the spokesperson of the police in Abia, ASP Maureen Chinaka, on Tuesday, said that the action aligned with the vision of the Inspector General of Police.
Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, quoted Mr Isa as saying that the action was to establish a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force.
She also stated that a police operative, Ebuka Okonkwo (F/No: 527324), attached to Area Command, Aba, but on special duty at Isuochi, was demoted from the rank of corporal to constable.
The spokesperson stated that the decision followed the conclusion of an administrative investigation, which found him guilty of discreditable, unprofessional conduct and incivility to members of the public.
“The Commissioner of Police emphasised the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of unprofessional conduct among officers that could tarnish the good image of the force.
“Members of the public are also encouraged to report any unprofessional conduct by officers to the Complaint Response Unit Abia Command,” the statement read in part.
(NAN)
