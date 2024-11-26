For the first time in many years, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2024/25 season kicked off on time in August. This was a significant step forward for the league, signalling positive change.

And the new season has offered plenty of surprises. Away teams have been particularly successful, winning nearly a sixth of the 120 matches played as of last Wednesday. There have also been 36 draws. This points to a competitive season. The matches have been action-packed, with 230 goals scored and some dramatic moments recorded, such as injury-time penalties awarded to away teams.

However, for the NPFL’s standing to improve in Africa (it is currently eighth) and globally, the league needs to address several shortcomings. There’s much more work to be done to improve the overall quality to regain the love of local fans and attract sponsors.

According to GTI, the league’s technical partners, “The NPFL suffered a trust deficit from would-be sponsors that severely impacted its operations.”

To regain the trust, the league needs to make improvements in many areas.

1. Refereeing gaffes [oversights]

Matchday 1 recorded a controversial decision in the Nasarawa United Vs Shooting Stars match. The visitors disputed a penalty awarded against them. While it’s difficult to say it was a wrong call, a referee should not award a penalty unless certain of a foul in the box. But this referee was about 25 metres away from the incident and could not have made the right call without the assistance of the assistant referee or VAR. The league does not use the VAR technology.

Nigerian referees are always under pressure because of past controversial calls that negatively impacted the fairness of matches and the integrity of the competition. However, after a recent 100 per cent increase in compensation, referees pledged to raise their game.

At a recent fitness test ahead of the new season, Faith Irabor, chair of the Referees Development Committee, assured fans of better officiating. She highlighted a focus on training to improve handball and offside calls, which have often been contentious. The training involved club coaches, secretaries, and captains to promote a shared understanding of the rules and their enforcement.

Nine weeks into the new season, more clubs have less to complain about. However, former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, who played professionally in the Netherlands and Russia, has demanded further improvement in officiating.

After his side’s narrow 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United, the Kano Pillars winger said, “I’ve been praising the officiating and the progress in the league up until now, but the performance of the officials in this Matchday 9 game makes me wonder if coming back to play in the NPFL was the right choice.”

“For the league to improve, we need to address the quality of officiating. Officials must not be allowed to kill the players’ morale and effort. If I keep witnessing such officiating, I cannot encourage anyone to return to the NPFL. It would be a waste of our efforts if this continues.

“I wanted to help elevate the NPFL to European standards. But with officiating like what I saw in Lafia, it doesn’t reflect a serious league.”

Every football league in the world is trying to improve officiating. That is why FIFA is testing a new system similar to an NBA rule called the Football Video Support System (FVS). Its key feature allows managers to request up to two reviews of contentious plays per match.

The top 10 African Football leagues

2. Prompt sanctioning that follows clearly stated procedures and rules

Effective sanctions are not just punitive; they foster trust, fairness, and respect. These will ultimately strengthen the NPFL’s appeal.

Last season, a refereeing decision awarding a penalty late in the game to the home side in the Rangers Vs Enyimba match almost marred the league. The decision to award the game to the Rangers after the visitors walked away was also controversial.

Rules and regulations should not have grey areas so that when sanctions are made, there will be no ambiguity. The rules must allow clubs to challenge decisions with disputes adjudicated by respected people who understand the rules.

For example, Sections 3.4 and 3.5 of the NPFL Framework Rules state how winners will be classified if they end up with the same points and goal difference.

“3.5. If any 2 (two) or more Clubs have scored the same number of points, their position in the table shall be determined on goal difference, that is to say, the difference between the total number of goals scored by and against a Club in League Matches in that Season, and the higher or highest placed Club shall be the Club with the higher or highest goal difference.

“3.6. If any 2 (two) or more Clubs have scored the same number of points and have the same goal difference the higher or highest placed Club shall be the Club having scored the most goals in League Matches in that Season.”

The NPFL has been proactive in applying sanctions this season, as witnessed in Bendel Insurance and Plateau United getting punished a day after breaching the rules on Matchday 11.

This swift sanction reinforces the league’s commitment to its rules and values, emphasising that infractions have real consequences. It also establishes a standard of behaviour and a demand for respect for the rules among players, fans, and club officials.

It also ensures the safety and security of home and away teams. The penalty for security lapses signals to clubs the importance of protecting players, officials, and fans. Such actions create a safer environment at games.

More importantly, this protects and enhances the NPFL’s reputation. The timely sanctions maintain the league’s integrity, protecting it from negative perceptions that can arise from unchecked violence and misconduct. This supports the league’s image, essential for attracting sponsorships, media coverage, and public support.

Football is both entertainment and business. This becomes impossible with empty stadiums. Fans need to feel safe at matches. Sanctions remind fans that supporting their teams passionately does not excuse inappropriate behaviour.

3. More Away wins

There were 31 away wins in the 2023/24 season, representing 8.16 per cent of the 380 matches. However, by Matchday 11 this season, the league had recorded 19 away wins, representing 17 per cent of the games played. Home wins have fallen from about 73 per cent last season to 54 per cent.

These stats indicate teams feel more confident to play for wins away from home. In week 3, El Kanemi Warriors defeated Nasarawa United 4-3 away, and that same scoreline was repeated on Matchday 7 when Kano Pillars scored four first-half goals at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, eventually winning 4-3 against the NPFL champions, Enugu Rangers. In week 10, Pillars defeated Bendel Insurance in Benin with a penalty awarded in the 90th minute. In the 2023/24 season, Matchday 36 witnessed the most away wins – three. However, the 2024/25 season on Matchday 3 and 11 recorded four away wins each.

4. Better remuneration for teams, players, and coaches

Last season, title winners Enugu Rangers received a N150 million prize. While this was an improvement as previous champions were not awarded cash prizes, the prize does not compare with those awarded in Tanzania and Ethiopia, which are not in the top 10 football leagues in Africa.

Top 5 remunerated leagues in Africa

Better wages have attracted Nigerian players to leagues such as Tanzania’s Ligi Kuu Bara. Recently, Benjamin Taminu moved from Bendel Insurance to Tanzanian club Singida SC before eventually joining Crawley Town in England’s League One.

A conversation on X between one Oma Akatugba and a Nigerian player in Afghanistan captures the situation.

Akatugba: “A player I know just called me from Afghanistan. I asked him what he was doing there and why not just play in the NPFL.

His response: “I played in the NPFL for Gombe United and Wiki Tourist, and I was earning 300k and 200k, respectively, but in Afghanistan, I earn 2000 euros per month; I live in a hotel paid for by the club plus feeding. I am going to Nigeria now with over 20k euros after the season ended.”

Skilled professionals, regardless of their fields, migrate to locations where they are better compensated.

5. Composite club marketing

For the NPFL to attract the interest of brands, clubs must value and manage their own brands. Three of the 20 teams do not have websites, while another four have inactive platforms. In an era dominated by 24-hour online communication and engagement, the league’s image suffers significantly when seven active participants are virtually absent online.

The NPFL cannot compete with Africa’s top 10 leagues in branding despite being home to some of the best football talent on the continent. League organisers, the NPFL, and their strategic partners, GTI, must educate the clubs and enforce a baseline marketing strategy. This approach is essential for securing the league’s financial growth and prestige.

Clubs must take greater control of their content, increase brand exposure, and reshape their images to align with their aspirations.

The table below illustrates how NPFL teams currently leverage online platforms to engage with their audience.

