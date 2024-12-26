The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has announced the death of his son, Abdulwahab Umar-Namadi, a day after the death of his mother.
Governor Namadi had on Wednesday announced the death of his mother, Maryam Namadi-Umar, after a brief illness.
She was buried on Wednesday at the Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of the state.
The governor’s son, Abdulwahab, died in an accident on his way to the Kafin-Hausa local government on a condolence visit over the death of his grandmother.
The vehicle he was driving in had a head-on collision with a Volkswagen Golf car.
One other person reportedly died in the accident.
The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
“With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of yet another member of his family; his dear son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.
“He departed this world this afternoon (Thursday, December 26th, 2024) as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.
“The burial rite is taking place at this moment in Kafin Hausa town, in accordance with Islamic traditions.
“A 24-year-old, late Abdulwahab is survived by his parents and many siblings.
“To Allah belongs that which He has taken, and to Him belongs that which He has given, and everything has an appointed time with Him,” Mr Gumel stated.
