The first Presidential Media Chat with President Bola Tinubu will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Monday, the president’s office said in a statement.
The interview will be aired on “the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.”
“All television and radio stations are requested to hook up to the broadcast,” presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote.
The statement gave no indication if the interview would be live or pre-recorded.
Mr Tinubu assumed office on 29 May 2023 and has implemented tough economic policies that has caused Nigerians to witness the worst cost-of-living crisis in the country in a generation. The policies include the cancellation of petrol subsidies, floating of the naira and increase in electricity tariff.
