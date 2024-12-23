Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Monday announced the creation of additional emirates and chiefdoms in the state
With the development, the state now has 14 emirates and chiefdoms graded into first, second, and third classes.
The state House of Assembly passed the “Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and matters incidental thereto” bill into law on 10 December, a day after the lawmakers received the executive bill.
On Monday, Governor Fintiri assented to the bill on 16 December and announced the new emirates and chiefdoms.
The development reduces the domain of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, from eight to four local government areas – Yola South, Yola North, Girei and Hong.
The new emirate law also means the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, now has two local government areas in his emirate – Mubi North and Mubi South, down from five.
The Adamawa and Mubi emirates are predominantly Fulanis.
Mr Fintiri, in a broadcast on Monday, said the new chiefdoms and emirates were created to reposition the traditional institution and enhance its capacity to promote peace, security, and development in the state.
The new chiefdoms and emirates include the Huba Chiefdom, with headquarters in Hong and a second-Ccass chief; Madagali Chiefdom, with headquarters in Gulakand, a second-class chief; and Michika Chiefdom, with headquarters in Michika and a second-class chief.
Others are Fufore Emirate, with headquarters in Fufore and a second-class chief; Gombi Chiefdom, with headquarters in Gombi and a third-class ruler; Yungur Chiefdom, with headquarters in Dumne and a third-class chief; and Maiha Emirate, with headquarters in Maiha and a third-class chief.
Mr Fintiri said the move is also expected to provide more centres for dispute resolution, improve governance in ungoverned spaces, and strengthen social cohesion.
The governor said the creation of the new chiefdoms and emirates has been gazetted and is now part of the state’s statutory repository.
