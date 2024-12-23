Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has signed the state’s 2025 Appropriation and Finance Bills into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buni had on 30 October, presented the bills worth N320.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

The assembly had earlier passed the proposed expenditure less than two months after the presentation.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor commended the House Speaker, Buba Mashio, and other members of the assembly for a speedy passage of the bills.

“You have demonstrated a strong commitment to serve our people, placing the state’s interests first, and above your personal comfort to ensure timely passage of these bills into law.

“I am aware of the slight adjustment made by the assembly on the budget size with a decrease of N15 million. I am sure the adjustment is done to make the proposals more realistic and in reflection to the prevailing economic realities.

“As the year 2025 sets in, the government would hasten the completion of all ongoing projects, initiate new ones and ensure timely completion of all, in fulfilment of our campaign promises,” he said.

Mr Buni charged project supervising engineers to ensure that projects were executed in strict compliance with specifications and contractual agreements.

“I will support you, and stand with you to execute your duties effectively and efficiently.

“However, if you fail in your responsibilities, government would not hesitate to engage external supervising engineers to ensure quality execution of our projects for government to get value for its money,” the governor said.

He also charged the state Bureau for Public Procurement to henceforth undertake clinical diagnosis of contractual biddings with a very reasonable profit margin.

“Only competent contractors with the capacity, technical know-how and other required prerequisites should be considered for award of contracts.

“The bureau shall be held responsible for lapses recorded in award of any contract,” Mr Buni said.

The governor congratulated 500 persons recently trained in the production of household needs, saying they would benefit from a total N50 million start-up grant.

He said each beneficiary would receive a grant of N100,000 and a start-up kit to launch his/her own businesses, under the programme executed in collaboration with the UNDP.

According to him, his administration would implement the new minimum wage of N70,000, and prioritise job creation for teeming youths.

“Earlier, the state government employed 15 graduates from each of the 178 political wards, totalling 2,670, and provided cash support to flood victims, small and medium scale entrepreneurs to stimulate economic growth,” the governor said.

(NAN)

