The police in Rivers State have announced the arrest of Nwile Bete, 30, a suspected kidnap kingpin, during an operation in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The operation also led to the rescue of a 10-year-old boy allegedly abducted by the suspect, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state.

Mrs Iringe-Koko disclosed the development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

She said that Mr Bete allegedly kidnapped the boy on 25 November and demanded a ransom of N5 million for his release.

“After the minor was abducted, his mother reported the incident to the police, prompting the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take swift action,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintended of police, said.

She explained that officers, acting on credible intelligence, tracked Mr Bete to Rumuekeni School Road in Rumuekeni Town, Port Harcourt, where he was apprehended.

“While in custody, Bete confessed to the crime and subsequently led operatives to Sogho village in Khana area, where the boy was rescued unharmed.

“The victim has since been debriefed and reunited with his family, while the suspect remains in custody,” she added.

Mrs Iringe-Koko confirmed that investigation was ongoing to apprehend other members of Bete’s gang who are currently at large.

She said the suspect would face charges in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“This arrest is a significant breakthrough and part of the police command’s broader strategy to tackle crime and criminal activities in Rivers state,” she said.

