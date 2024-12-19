The two chambers of the National Assembly have adjourned plenary sessions for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the adjournment during Thursday’s plenary.

He said both the Senate and the House of Representatives would reconvene on 14 January 2025.

Mr Akpabio, however, said senators who are members of the crucial ad hoc committees may be recalled from holiday in line with parliamentary practices.

He also urged the senators to submit reports of their committees for the year, including the ad hoc and conference reports of committees for both chambers.

“Those who were in charge of ad hoc committees that must report to us as soon as we come back, please get your report ready. Then, those who are in charge of conference committees to ensure that they marry the provisions of both Chambers, get your reports ready so that when we come back in January, we can get started.

“If there’s a need to call you back in line with legislative practice while you’re on holiday, we will do so. Don’t forget that you’re on reserve. You can be called back anytime if there’s a need so that we can convene on a national interest,” he added.

Mr Akpabio, thereafter, wished his colleagues a merry Christmas and happy New Year celebration.

He prayed to God to protect the senators and their families during and after the celebrations.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Senate, I want to thank you for your contributions to the Senate throughout the year. We wish you Merry Christmas and very Happy New Year in advance and for particularly, our Christian brethren.

“I want to say God Almighty will bless you and Almighty Allah will definitely bless your new year. No tragedy will touch all your families. You will go and come back in good health. May God be with you and with your families. May you come back to continue the service to your fatherland,” he said.

Mr Akpabio thanked the senators for their support for his administration.

“On that note, I thank you personally for your continued support. This Senate stands adjourned to the 14th day of January, 2025.”

The House of Representatives has also adjourned its plenary till 14 January.

While announcing the adjournment, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, who presided over Wednesday’s plenary, appealed to the House Committee on Appropriations members to forgo their holiday to commence work on the 2025 budget.

