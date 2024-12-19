Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has signed the 2025 appropriation bill of N546,014,575,000.00 for the state into law. The 2025 budget, titled “Rescue Budget 2.0,” was presented to the governor by the Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker on Thursday at the Council Chamber, government house, Gusau.

During the signing of the 2025 appropriation bill, Governor Lawal expressed the commitment of his administration to completing all ongoing legacy projects and building on the successes achieved in the past 18 months.

The governor highlighted the importance of the 2025 budget, saying that ‘we must not only look at where we are or where we are going, but where we’ve been.

“The situation last year was concerning. A decade of poor governance led to economic collapse, unpaid wages for civil servants, and liabilities that hindered children’s education. Infrastructure was damaged, hospitals were abandoned, and public services became bloated. Additionally, there was a lack of accountability, ongoing electricity bill issues, inadequate water supply, insecurity, and the rise of communicable diseases like cholera, along with declining internal revenue.

“If we had not acted swiftly to all the challenges, Zamfara State would not be a place we all could live in today.

“The 2025 Rescue Budget 2.0 is driven by our commitment to continue the work we’ve started for our people, reflecting strong policies and enthusiasm. This budget also accounts for the increase in the minimum wage for civil servants, rising from N30,000 to N70,000.

“The 2025 budget upholds the best practice of allocating 28% of recurrent expenditure compared to 72% for capital expenditure. The rescue agenda also focuses on key areas for the 2025 budget, including security, education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Lawal declared that it is time for Zamfara state to overcome its infrastructure decay and commit to quality architectural development.

The 2025 budget provides resources to fund the ongoing projects at Gusau International Airport and the construction of the Gusau-Magami to Dansadau Road.

“The 2025 budget allocates resources to the provision of security equipment through the ‘security trust fund,’ building schools through the Agile program, establishing a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre, building a Smart city, food security under the Fadama III program, ease of doing business through the Saber Program, remodelling Bafarawa Institute Shinkafi, and construction of the International Conference Centre.

“The ongoing construction of Lalan to Lalan Road, upgrading Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital to a teaching hospital, construction of additional structures in general hospitals of Anka, Kauran namoda, Gummi, Shinkafi, Magami, Tsafe, Jangebe, and Bukkuyum, Improvement of shelter for IDPs through the Solid program, enhancing livestock productivity through the L-Press program, construction of 126 kilometres of Magami-Dangulbi-Dankurmi-Bagega-Anka road.”

Other projects covered in the 2025 budget are the NG-Cares initiative to empower community development, the construction of Gusau International Sports Center, construction of Mallamawa – Zarummai – Bukkuyyum road, construction of structures for the newly created School of Nursing and midwifery Zurmi, completion of Gusau Shopping Center at the old park, and the construction of a 94-kilometre road in Yandoton Daji- Doka – Yanwaren daji-Hayin alhaji-Bedi – Yankuzo – Tsafe road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

