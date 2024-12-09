The police in Anambra State have arrested a suspect, Nwokpoku Emmanuel, 34, resident in Oduke-Obosi area of the state over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

“The Anambra State police command has one Nwokpoku Emmanuel, male, 34 years in custody, over a case of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The police operatives also recovered from the suspect, the victim’s red coloured Mercedes Benz GLE 450,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victim was kidnapped and was released after a ransom of N15 million was collected by the gang.

According to him, the kidnappers made away with his vehicle before it was tracked and recovered at MCC Junction, Onitsha.

He said that efforts were underway to apprehend other fleeing gang members, especially the leader known as Ebuka.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nnaghe Itam, had directed that the gang leader and other members be arrested to face the law.

He said that the police commissioner assured the public that the command would continue to evolve operational strategies to improve safety in the state.

(NAN)

