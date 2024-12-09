The Borno State High Court in Maiduguri has again convicted and sentenced Aisha Wakil also known as Mama Boko Haram to five years imprisonment for fraud.

Ms Wakil, who has been serially convicted of fraud, was jailed in the latest case alongside two other officials of her non-governmental organisation (NGO), Complete Care and Aid Foundation.

In the court’s judgement, both the Programme Manager and Country Director of the NGO, Tahiru Daura and Prince Shoyode, respectively, were similarly jailed five years each.

A statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency, said the trial judge, Aisha Kumaliya, handed down the judgement convicting and sentencing the three of them on 28 November.

EFCC accused them of defrauding Bukar Kachalla of Abks Ventures, by dishonestly inducing him to deliver to them a Toyota Camry 2012 Model worth N6 million. EFCC said they failed to pay for or return the car.

Trial and conviction

On 1 September 2020, EFCC arraigned Ms Wakil, the CEO of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, alongside her two co-defendants on four amended counts of cheating involving N6 milion, conspiracy and giving false information.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the trial, the prosecuting lawyers, Mukhtar Ahmed and Shamsudeeb Saka, presented three witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits.

In its judgement on 28 November, the trial court convicted and sentenced each of the defendants to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge further ordered the defendants to jointly and severally make restitution of a balance of N3.5 million to the petitioner or alternatively should each serve an additional five-year jail term.

Trial of fraudulent cases

Mama Boko Haram gained prominence for her efforts in mediating between the government and the Boko Haram insurgency during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The woman, who is characteristically draped head-to-toe, with a niqab covering most of her face and leaving only her eyes visible, leveraged her ties with the group’s members, positioning her as a key figure in peace negotiations.

But in recent years, Ms Wakil has faced multiple fraud charges and convictions.

Her conviction on 28 November marked at least her sixth in recent years.

Earlier convictions include a five-year sentence in June 2022 for conspiracy and obtaining N71 million by false pretence. Ms Wakil was convicted and sentenced alongside Messrs Daura and Shoyode.

She was similarly jailed for seven years in August 2022 for a N66 million fraud.

In September 2022, she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for a N15 million fraud.

In December 2022, she received a ten-year sentence for a N120.5 million fraud case. This was followed by another 10-year sentence in February 2024 for a N40 million fraud.

