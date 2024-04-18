The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two persons found conducting registration illegally ahead of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Saturday, 20 April.

The arrest followed an outcry by some aspirants who petitioned the national secretariat of the party on Wednesday, alleging that a particular aspirant was working to compromise the process.

They also alleged that there were reports of fake registration of new members to favour a particular aspirant on Saturday.

The aspirants are Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Diran Iyantan, Dayo Faduyile, Gbenga Edema and Jimi Odimayo.

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said a man, Mr Ariyo, was reported to be carrying out registration in his residence in Ondo City.

“On Wednesday, 17 April 2024, the Police received an intel that one Mr Ariyo, a transporter in Ondo town, was registering APC party members at his residence ahead of the party primaries slated for 20 April 2024.

“Police personnel from Yaba Divisional headquarters led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police visited the house and recovered the following items from the scene:

a) APC party’s registration booklets

b) List of names of purported party members of Ward 7 Ondo.

c) 53 passport photographs of different individuals.

d) A jotter containing names.

e) 2 exercise books with names and phone numbers of people.

f) 2 slips of a registered form.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are assisting the Police with necessary information to apprehend others involved in this cynicism,” the PPRO said in a statement.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, had warned political aspirants to caution their supporters against acts that could disrupt the process.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya noted that the command had received orders to clamp down on troublemakers, irrespective of their status.

She also assured that the police would ensure the safety of lives and property and the peaceful conduct of the party primaries on Saturday.

However, the APC in Ondo State has disowned those involved in the act, saying the materials found with the suspects were fake and did not emanate from the party secretariat.

Steve Otaloro, the Director of Publicity of the party, said the police, having arrested the culprits, should do the needful.

“We have nothing to do with such acts. We expect the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to account for the illegalities,” he said.

