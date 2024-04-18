As the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State prepares for its governorship primaries on Saturday, seven of the 16 aspirants have raised the alarm over the printing of fake party slips.

They also faulted the recent revalidation of party membership across the state, saying that most of their supporters were yet to get their party cards revalidated.

The aspirants, who registered their displeasure and concerns in a letter to the National Chairman of the party, included Jimoh Ibrahim, Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Diran Iyantan, Dayo Faduyile, Gbenga Edema and Jimi Odimayo.

Although they accused one of the aspirants of printing fake slips to undermine the electoral process, they did not mention any names.

“We, the undersigned, are aspirants from the South senatorial district of Ondo State, who have collected forms to participate in the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial primary election slated for the 20 April 2024.

“We have noticed some issues of concern regarding the said primary election, which, if not resolved quickly, may hinder the smooth running of the primary election and may be detrimental to a free, fair, credible and acceptable election,” the letter read in part.

While commending the position of the party on revalidating the existing membership register, the group lamented that the exercise had been shrouded in secrecy, such that many party members could not have their membership cards revalidated before the committee returned to Abuja.

The aspirants added that they had been inundated by reports that a particular aspirant had gone ahead with the massive printing of fake party slips, which he had distributed to many persons who were not members.

“This aspirant intends to corrupt the integrity of the membership register on the day of the primary by making accreditation of party members impossible, as non-party members have already been recruited to flood the election venues.

“This massive and pervasive production of the membership cards will certainly precipitate a situation where everyone holding membership cards, notwithstanding that their names are not on the register, will be allowed to vote without accreditation. Voting without accreditation remains illegal and unacceptable,” the letter further read.

The aspirants reminded the party chairman that Section 77(2) (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 made it mandatory for all political parties to have a credible membership register, which must be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and certified by it, not later than 30 days before the Congress.

To avoid any legal or constitutional problems, they stressed the need for the party to make accreditation of members mandatory at the election venue.

They also requested the party to ensure that every member whose name appears on the membership register already certified by INEC bccanviolencee can present their membership slip for accreditation.

“It is our prayer, therefore, that the party’s leadership make available to us the membership register already validly certified by the INEC as the only lawful register to be used by the party for the conduct of the primary election slated for 20/04/2024. No other register can lawfully be used for the said primary election,” the letter added.

Director of media and publicity of the party in the state, Steve Otaloro, said the aspirants have a right to express their grievances but should do so in the proper manner and to the appropriate quarters.

According to him, the party’s state chapter only provided logistic support to the committee that would conduct the primaries and would not be involved in the exercise.

“We expect the aspirants to channel their grievances to the appropriate direction, and I believe their concerns would be addressed.

“We expect that they should meet with the chairman of the committee conducting the primaries who would pay attention to their concerns,” Mr Otaloro said.

