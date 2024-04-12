Two students recently kidnapped at the Federal University Wukari (FUW) in Taraba State, Joshua Sardauna and Obianu Elizabeth, have regained their freedom.

The Head of Information and Protocol of the university, Ashu Agbu, confirmed their release to our correspondent over the telephone on Friday.

Mrs Agbu said the students regained freedom Thursday night after the payment of an undisclosed amount of money to their captors.

Mr Sardauna, a student of Economics, and Miss Obianu of the Microbiology department were earlier this month abducted by unknown gunmen from an eatery on the institution’s premises.

The kidnappers eventually contacted the university authorities and demanded N50 million as ransom for their release. The ransom was later renegotiated down to N12 million.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from sources in the school that N700,000 was paid after a series of negotiations to secure their release.

The kidnappers were said to have abducted the students after missing their target – the owner of the eatery.

