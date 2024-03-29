Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency says it has enrolled not less than 4,000 pregnant women across the 13 local government areas in the state in its health insurance scheme.

Divine Igwe, the agency’s executive secretary, said this in Abakaliki while briefing reporters after an enrolment exercise in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

Mr Igwe said the exercise is in collaboration with the state governor’s wife pet project– Better Life for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation.

“The beneficiaries will access free health services such as antenatal care and child delivery services, including those that involve medical operations.

“This is, however, not an encouragement for increased pregnancy as most of the women were pregnant before being enrolled.

“The enrolment covers a one-year period, and it is expected that couples should be aware of the harsh economic conditions to plan their families,” he said.

The executive secretary said that 51,800 people have been enrolled into the programme after the governor approved the enrollment of the formal sector.

“The governor, during a summit by the agency on 17 November 2023, announced that the government would bankroll the enrolment of the state’s civil servants and we have duly completed their enrolment.

“This has tremendously aided the expansion of enrollment coverage to more residents of the state as we are resolute in improving service delivery to beneficiaries.

“We have partnered with more healthcare providers in the state to ensure access to a wide range of healthcare services, including antenatal and child delivery services among others,” he said.

He said the agency had enhanced its benefit packages which include additional services such as dental care, mental health services and maternity care.

“We have embraced digital technology to streamline our operations and improve efficiency.

“We have implemented a digital platform for enrollment, claims processing and member communication, making it easier for our beneficiaries to access and utilise their health insurance benefits.

“We have also conducted several community outreach and health education campaigns to raise awareness on the importance of health insurance,” he said.

Nkechi Echiegu, team lead of the governor’s wife pet project lauded Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency for its intervention, saying that it has helped to improve the wellbeing of women and children in the state.

“We realise that newborns still need to be catered for and we urge well-meaning individuals and organisations to sponsor their enrolment.

“The insurance scheme testifies to the giant strides of the governor in the health sector which has ensured improved service delivery,” she said.

Promise Chukwuka, one of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for the scheme and called for the enrolment of more women.

(NAN)

