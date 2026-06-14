Friends, many of you may be facing delays, detours, or disappointments. You have even become an enemy of God and the church. To you, God deceived you, or put in a different way, “the church deceived you.” It is easy to feel discouraged, but take heart: for those who walk with God, disappointments are often divine appointments.

This was me in 2015, and the story behind this moment remains one I will never grow tired of telling. It is remarkable, humbling, and deeply instructive.

I had travelled from Toronto to Atlanta for an important appointment. My flight was scheduled for 8:30 a.m., and punctuality is something I take very seriously. Being late is simply not part of who I am. As I had always done, I left home early enough to arrive at Toronto Pearson Airport by 6:30 a.m., confident that all immigration and customs formalities would take no more than an hour. But that day proved me wrong.

It seemed as though the entire city had decided to travel to the United States at the same time. I was stunned by the massive crowd and the seemingly endless queue. By 8:00 a.m., I was still inching forward in line, with an overwhelming number of people ahead of me. Anxiety began to build, but I held onto hope that I might still make it.

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Then suddenly, I heard my name over the public address system: “Mr Ayodele Akerele, we are about to close the boarding gate. Please make your way to gate number XYZ.”

Desperation set in. I pleaded with those ahead of me to let me pass, but each person guarded their position firmly. Inside the air-conditioned terminal, I found myself sweating from stress and urgency. Finally, at 8:25 a.m., I was cleared. That was when the race truly began.

I ran, faster than I had ever run in an airport before, dodging barriers and weaving past people. In my haste, I pushed through a security door, unknowingly triggering an alarm. At that moment, nothing else mattered except catching my flight.

What I didn’t realise was that my actions had raised a serious security alert. Surveillance cameras had flagged my behaviour. To airport security, I was not just a late passenger, I was a potential threat. Within seconds, both US and Canadian security personnel intercepted me, just as I approached the boarding tunnel.

“Where are you going? Who are you?” they demanded.

Breathless, I handed over my passport and boarding pass. “But you cannot force your way through a secured area,” one of them said firmly. “Sir, we’re sorry, but you can’t board this flight. You have missed it.” Frustration, exhaustion, and disappointment swept over me. I had done everything right, or so I thought, yet I still missed the flight.

They escorted me back to the main boarding area and informed me that I would need to book another ticket. However, in an unexpected act of kindness, they rebooked me on the 10:30 a.m. flight at no extra cost. As I sat there, trying to calm down, a flood of thoughts overwhelmed me: What have I just done? What if they had mistaken me for a threat? What if things had gone terribly wrong? What if they had opened fire on me?

In that moment of reflection, I had no idea that something greater was unfolding. What felt like frustration was, in reality, a divine orchestration. Eventually, I boarded the later flight and arrived safely in Atlanta (Jacksonville area). After completing all arrival procedures and collecting my luggage, I proceeded toward the pickup area where my host was to meet me.

And then, something unexpected happened. A man approached me. He looked visibly distressed, sick, weary, and unkempt. There was a heaviness about him that was impossible to ignore. Almost immediately, I felt a strong prompting in my spirit to engage with him. He began to share his story, his struggles, his health challenges, and the difficulties that had weighed him down. Without hesitation, right there in that public space, I held his hands and began to pray for him.

As I prayed, he said something I will never forget: “I can feel the touch of God in my body.” People passed by, but I paid no attention. That moment mattered more than anything else around me. When we finished, he testified that something had changed within him. I encouraged him, shared words of hope, and gave him a couple of my books. We exchanged contact information, embraced, and parted ways.

Then came the realisation. Deep within, I heard this very clearly from the Lord: “I allowed you to miss your flight because of this man.” Tears filled my eyes. What I had perceived as inconvenience was, in truth, divine positioning.

Lessons from the Delay

This experience taught me powerful truths that have continued to guide my life:

Not every delay is a denial — some are divine redirections. God often works beyond our schedules to fulfill His purposes. Opportunities to impact lives are sometimes hidden in inconveniences. Our greatest frustrations can become our most meaningful assignments.

Friends, many of you may be facing delays, detours, or disappointments. You have even become an enemy of God and the church. To you, God deceived you, or put in a different way, “the church deceived you.” It is easy to feel discouraged, but take heart: for those who walk with God, disappointments are often divine appointments.

Consider these timeless examples:

Joseph’s failures and disappointments were, in fact, God’s package of divine positioning to prepare him for the palace. Saul’s search for lost donkeys led him to a throne. God programmed him for the throne from an experience of loss. Abraham’s long wait for a child was a divine programming that shaped him into the father of faith. Zechariah and Elizabeth’s years of barrenness positioned them to birth a John the Baptist, the forerunner of Jesus, who He later called, “the greatest man born of a woman.”

No matter how far you feel you are from your desired destination, remember this: all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose (Romans 8:28)

From that day forward, my perspective changed. I no longer see delays and detours as mere obstacles. Instead, I recognise them as tools for growth, moments where destiny is quietly being shaped.

Across continents – Africa, Europe, and North America – what once appeared as setbacks in my life have become strategic turning points. My delays, losses, and unexpected turns have all contributed to the impact I am privileged to make today.

If God could turn my missed flight into a moment of purpose, He can certainly do the same for you.

Trust the process. Embrace the delay. Your destiny may be waiting on the other side of it. God manages the entire affairs of the universe, He can’t mismanage your destiny. God bless you!

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele