The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has threatened to file a N5 billion lawsuit against his former ally and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, for alleged defamation.

In a pre-action letter to Mr Okonkwo signed by his lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Obi accused the ADC chieftain of making false and defamatory statements against him when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

Messrs Obi and Okonkwo were political allies before now.

Both politicians were in the Labour Party, and later moved to the ADC before Mr Obi left the party for the NDC.

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The alleged defamatory statements

During the Channels TV’s programme reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Okonkwo alleged that Mr Obi and South-east caucus of the NDC demanded N10 million bribe from House of Representatives aspirants in the party to secure tickets for them.

The politician specifically claimed that a House of Representatives aspirant in the NDC from Anambra State, Obunike Ohaegbu, sent a message and a receipt to him alleging that Mr Obi scammed him of N10 million bribe.

He claimed that Mr Ohaegbu, a House of Representatives aspirant for Nnewi North-South and Ekwusigo Constituency, claimed that after he and others aspirants paid the N10 million bribe, they were asked to go to field for primaries instead of giving them tickets.

Mr Okonkwo further claimed Mr Ohaegbu alleged that Mr Obi, instead of ensuring credible primaries, stayed at Johnwood Hotel Abuja, wrote and submitted a list of the NDC’s candidates for various constituencies.

He claimed that anybody who votes for the NDC and Mr Obi voted for criminality, arguing that the party had been criminally extorting aspirants.

Meanwhile, Mr Ohaegbu has denied making the statements. While appearing on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, the politician said he never made such statements to Mr Okonkwo.

“I am telling you that Peter Obi never told me to pay N10 million. I never told Kenneth Okonkwo that Peter Obi, in any way, told me to pay N10 million,” he said.

Mr Ohaegbu further said he never accused the NDC South-east caucus of bribery and did not say that Mr Obi compiled a list of candidates in Johnwood Hotel.

“What I said is that there was an allegation that the list had been prepared in Johnwood. I didn’t mention names,” he added.

‘False representation’

Mr Obi, who refuted the claims, told Mr Okonkwo that the allegations present him as a bribe collector, fraudster and dishonest political actor who is engaged in criminal conspiracy.

“These are extremely grave, damaging and reckless imputations of bribery, extortion, fraud, financial dishonesty and criminality directed at the character, integrity, reputation and public standing of my person,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate said Mr Okonkwo made the allegations with clear intent and purpose of exposing him to hatred, contempt and ridicule and damaging his reputation.

Demand for withdrawal, apology within 7 days

Mr Obi then demanded Mr Okonkwo’s withdrawal of the defamatory statements and publication of apology on Channels TV as well as across all his social media platforms within seven days.

The presidential candidate also demanded Mr Okonkwo to pay N5 billion to him through his legal team as general and aggravated and exemplary damages for the grave injury done to his reputation.

He equally asked the ADC chieftain to write an undertaking never to make such defamatory statements against him or circulate them again.

“Take notice that should you fail, refuse or neglect to comply with the above demands within the stipulated period, our client (Peter Obi) shall be left with no option than to seek legal redress against you without further recourse to you.

“Such action shall include, but shall not be limited to, claims for general, aggravated and exemplary damages in the said sum of N5 billion and indeed such a higher sum as the court may deem fit, together with injunctive reliefs, public retraction, apology and the full cost of the proceedings,” the letter read.

Mr Okonkwo has not publicly responded to the letter as of the time of this report.