Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned young Nigerians against falling for narratives that exploit ethnicity, religion, and identity ahead of the 2027 elections.

In an open letter shared via his X handle on Wednesday, Mr Obi said the Nigeria of the future can only be built by citizens who refuse to be divided and instead prioritise competence, governance, and national development.

He noted that a key lesson from the 2023 elections, particularly in Lagos, was how public conversations shifted away from issues of governance toward ethnic and identity-based sentiments after the presidential election.

According to him, discussions that should have focused on competence, leadership, and development were deliberately redirected toward tribal divisions, with many citizens unknowingly drawn into “carefully designed narratives.”

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Mr Obi said politicians who lack ideas, performance, or vision often resort to exploiting fault lines of ethnicity and religion, because “a divided people are easier to manipulate than a united people.”

He warned that similar patterns are re-emerging ahead of 2027, though in more subtle forms, and urged young Nigerians to critically examine narratives being amplified by individuals who believe they are defending a worthy cause.

The former Anambra State governor also defended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, describing him as a respected faith leader who has consistently preached peace, love, and unity.

He said it was unfair to expect the 84-year-old cleric to bear responsibilities that belong to younger Nigerians, stressing that the task of building a better Nigeria rests on the youth.

Mr Obi’s remarks come amid recent online debates calling on religious leaders to take a more active stance on insecurity in the country, particularly under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Claims about Mr Adeboye’s past involvement in protests have also resurfaced online, though the church has previously dismissed such narratives as misrepresentations.

Verify claims

Mr Obi urged young Nigerians to verify information, question narratives, and resist being used to spread hatred or division.

“Do not allow anyone to recruit you into hatred. Do not allow anyone to weaponise your ethnicity, your faith, or your admiration for respected leaders,” he said.

In the 2027 presidential race, incumbent President Tinubu is expected to face major challengers, including Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the NDC.